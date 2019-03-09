|
On March 5, 2019, Kyle Renè Hamilton, loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and animal lover passed away at the age of 68. Kyle was born on May 21, 1950 in Beaver Falls, PA. to Thomas and Mary (Raney) Muir.She went to school at Miami University for Anthropology, but found her calling to be nursing. She was a registered nurse for 35 years. Kyle has enjoyed over the years her trips visiting friends and traveling. She became an avid cyclist for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, and spent a portion of her life raising money for the cause. Kyle cherished her adventures. She had many memorable experiences, with so many funny stories to tell, as only she could. Her main passion in life was caring for her patients and anyone in need. Her dedication to supporting those people often surpassed the hours she spent at the hospital, and would continue into the time she spent helping those in the community. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, commitment, and compassion. Kyle had a special gift, she made people laugh. She left us too soon. Kyle leaves behind five siblings, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. While having no children of her own, she was a second mother to Emily, Alexandra and, Kelsey Morgan, and was best friend as well as sister to Kellie and Bob.She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Muir; and sister, Colleen Muir. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 from 5-8 pm. Burial will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Williams Cemetery in Leroy. Please meet at the cemetery.Information and condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservies.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019