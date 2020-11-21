Larrie C. Malobenski age 72, beloved husband for 45 years of Kathleen (nee Stone); cherished son of the late Chester and Violet (nee Werenko); dearest brother of Linda Simpson (husband David, deceased); dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many.Larrie was born on July 2, 1948 in Ravenna, Ohio and passed away on November 20, 2020 after battling throat cancer. While in the Air Force Reserves, he studied and completed trade school for electronics and Radar School. He then went on to work many years as an electronics technician for several companies, however his love of firefighting and helping others sent him on a new career path. After, becoming a paramedic he worked for Physicians, Rural Metro, and later as a resident of Montville, he proudly served as a Volunteer Fireman and Paramedic for many years. His health proposed some issues and he began driving the community shuttle for CCA, in Geauga County, until his retirement. When he was not working or volunteering, Larrie was an avid student of history, especially WWII. In his early adulthood he enjoyed sports car rallies and the Nordic Ski Patrol. Later in life, he loved sailing, photography, cooking and visiting DDD restaurants, as well as camping with his wife and spending time with his three beloved border collies Rosie, Piper, and Rylee. Larrie was always making everyone laugh, and for that he will be dearly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Larrie to American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A private burial will be held in Hiram, OH, with a memorial service at a later date. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by The DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro). Online obituary and guestbook at www.dejohnfuneral.com