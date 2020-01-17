|
Larrie E. Bancroft, 74, of Willoughby, OH and a winter resident of Estero, FL, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his residence in Florida. He was born August 4, 1945, in Union City, PA, a son of the late George and Lois (Graham) Bancroft. He had been a winter resident of Estero since 2011. After graduating high school, he attended a technical school for electronics in Erie, Pennsylvania. He established his own business and owned and operated B and B Copiers, Inc. offering sales and service for copy machines. He attended the Estero United Methodist Church. Larrie is survived by his loving wife, Carol M. Bancroft; son, Mark E. Bancroft of Mentor, OH; daughter, Vicki L. Pozzuto and her husband, Peter of Kirtland, OH; two brothers, George Bancroft (Roberta) of Centerville, PA and Keithe Bancroft (Erna) of Centerville, PA; his sister, Bonnie Bradish (Bob) of Cambridge Springs, PA; and five loving grandchildren, Peter Pozzuto, Michael Pozzuto, Alexis Pozzuto, Samantha Bancroft and Blake Bancroft. A Memorial Services to celebrate his life will be held later at the Estero United Methodist Church. Additional services are being scheduled for later this year in Willoughby, OH and will be announced. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020