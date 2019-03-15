|
Larry C. Weisenberg, 71, of Willoughby, passed away March 14, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor.He was a retired concrete truck driver for Carr Brothers Concrete for 24 years and a member of Teamsters Local 436.Larry was a longtime drag racer and a NHRA Tech Inspector.Larry leaves behind his daughter, Tiffany (Brian) Lender of Huntsburg; granddaughter, Riley; and twin brother, Jerry (Marlene).He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Marie (nee Mosher) Weisenberg; and siblings, Robert, Leonard, and Alice Lowey.Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with Sharing of Stories to be held at 3:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019