Larry G. Moyle
1950 - 2020
Colebrook Township – Larry G. Moyle, age 70, passed away at his home peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the son of Gerome and Lorraine (Watkins) Moyle born on May 14, 1950 in Anmoore, WV. Larry was married to Sharon (Salvatore) Moyle on September 6, 1997 and was a welder/supervisor at Winter Equipment in Willoughby, OH. He is survived by his wife Sharon, children Larry (Cindy) Moyle, Colleen (Jim) Heinz, Joana (Bob) Schiemann, Steve (Crysta) Paller, Cortney and Justin Miller, siblings Ed Moyle, Shelia Swiger, Deb Swartz and 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Per Larry’s request no public services will be held. Cremation Services handled by Paine Funeral Home, Inc., Orwell, OH. Condolences may be made at painefuneralhome.com

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paine Funeral Home - Orwell
140 E Main Street
Orwell, OH 44076
(440) 437-8242
