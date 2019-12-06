|
Larry L. Kline, age 78, of Concord Twp., OH passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on December 2, 2019. Larry was born on August 8, 1941 in Uhrichsville, OH. Larry was a graduate of Cleveland State University and spent his career providing robotic welding solutions for numerous organizations. His career allowed him to travel extensively, but the place he loved to be most was on his boat on Lake Norman in North Carolina. He was always inquisitive and loved to share what he learned. He was a natural teacher. The greatest joy in his life was being a father to his daughters, Chris and Kim. He was a devoted dad who supported, encouraged and loved them unconditionally. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Kiplinger and Kimberly (Patrick) Zimmer; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Christopher) Carbaugh, Matthew (Cory) Zimmer and Olivia (Zac) Wolever; his great-grandchildren, Haley, Isabella, Grace and Gabriella; his sister, Carolyn (Butch) Hurst; nieces and nephews; and his former wife, mother of his daughters and dear friend, Rochelle Kravitz. Preceding Larry in death were his grandparents, who were very special people to him in his life; his mother and father; his brother; and a niece and nephew. His family will celebrate his life at a private gathering. His family will honor his life by living each day as he lived his - believing that the greatest gift you can give to someone you love is your time. Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019