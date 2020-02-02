News-Herald Obituaries
Larry Lee Frecker

Larry Lee Frecker Obituary
A Mass of Christian burial for Larry Lee Frecker, age 84, of Painesville, OH will be held 10:00 AM Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Anthony Church 523 Plum Street Fairport Harbor, OH. (Please meet at church). Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends will be received 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday February 7, 2020 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Avenue Painesville, OHHe was born October 6, 1935 in Racine, OH to Wilbur Leo and Hilda Marie (Fischer) Frecker. He passed away January 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital Cleveland Clinic due to complications from a head injury. Larry served in the Marine Corps from 1954-1957. On October 7, 1960, he married Tomi Felice, and enjoyed 42 years together and raised five children. He worked at TRW for many years. Along with their partners and friends, Larry and Doris Sarvis, they owned and operated the Painesville Rollerena for 20 years; and he was co-owner of Larry’s Lawn and Garden. He enjoyed raising veal cattle on his farm in Perry. He then worked at TT Electronics until his retirement. He had a love for reading and working on puzzles like no other; and his favorite times were spent with family.He is survived by his sons: David (Carol) Frecker of Belleair, FL, Jeff Frecker of Omaha, NE and Mot Frecker of Painesville OH; daughter, Terrina (Tim) Dickinson of Fairport Harbor, OH; grandchildren: Kristen (Patrick) Evans, Kelly Frecker, Daniel Kalinsky, Racheal (Nathanael) Kline, Mark Dickinson and Lydia (Nori) Bodle; great grandchildren: Harper Evans, Nathanael, Nikolas, Michael, Demetrius, and Simeon Kline.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Tomi (Felice) Frecker; son, Tony Frecker and brother, Donny Frecker.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
