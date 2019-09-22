|
Mass of Christian Burial for Larry P. “Lou” Degutis, 94, of Willowick, will be at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick.The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Mr. Degutis passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.Born January 10, 1925 in Cleveland, he has lived in Willowick for the past 57 years.He was a member of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and the Sharpey’s Social Club.Mr. Degutis was retired from the former Caterpillar, Inc. plant in Mentor.Survivors are his wife of 61 years, Yvonne (Lavo); children, Larry Degutis, Steve Degutis, Lori (John) Russo and Denise (Paul) Winegar; grandchildren, Nicolina (Robert) Vencl, Nathan (Stephanie) Hoffman, Andrew Russo, Nicole Russo, David Degutis and Samuel Russo; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Nathan and Sydney and sisters, Helen Benko and Anna Cvitkovic. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn (Braunitis) Degutis; brothers, Vincent and Charles Degutis and sister, Patricia Schaefer.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 23, 2019