Mass of Christian Burial for Larry S. Arbaugh, age 71, of Mentor, and formerly of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor (masks required) (please meet at church). Larry passed away July 11, 2020, with his family at his side and was born on September 3, 1948, in Cleveland, OH to the late Roland and Dorothy (nee Hyland). Larry was a very proud husband, father, and grandfather. He was a graduate of Wickliffe High School and a U.S. Navy veteran. Larry enjoyed motorcycles especially his Harley Davidson, was an avid music lover, and a diehard Cleveland sports fan. Larry was the beloved husband of Cindy (nee Beckman); dearest father of Nicole (Bob) McFeely, Stefanie (Robbie Jordan), and Daniel; devoted grandfather of Evan, Sadie, Colton, and Stella; dear brother of Craig (Donna), Carolyn Keith, and the late Keith. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Social distancing and occupancy limits to be observed). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.