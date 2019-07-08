Laura Beth Sferra was called home to be with the Lord July 7, 2019 at her residence in Painesville, after losing a battle with a long-term illness. She was born August 19, 1979, in Painesville, to Steve and Carol (Hulsizer) Sferra. Laura was born and raised in Painesville, but enjoyed many years living in other states. She had a special fondness for living in the south, especially New Orleans. She was a 1997 graduate of Riverside High School in Painesville, a history buff and a former volunteer for the Lake County Historical Society. Laura had a very kind heart and enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her nieces and nephews. She also loved her dogs and cats very much. Laura is survived by her parents; siblings, Trisha (Eric) Neate, Andrew (Amy) Sferra, Elizabeth (David) Franz, and Daniel Sferra; nieces and nephews, Jeremy and Jonah Neate, Madeline and Hannah Sferra, Koen Franz, Sarah Dixon and Jillian Franz; she also leaves her “furry” nephew, Marty. Family and friends will be received 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. A closing Prayer Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Rev. Phillip Hilditch of Victory Baptist Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura’s memory may be made to the Lake County Historical Society, 415 Riverside Drive, Painesville, OH 44077 or to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Bldg E, Mentor, OH 44060. Published in News-Herald on July 9, 2019