Laura H. Burns (nee Rafail) age 90, passed away July 17, 2020 at Wickliffe Country Place. She was born April 1, 1930 in Uniontown, PA.Laura was the beloved wife of the late Frank Burns; dear mother of Michael A. (Joan) Kitis, Terry L Kitis (deceased) (wife Barbara); grandmother of Michael J. (Shay) Kitis, Michelle (Sean) Herroon, Christopher Farmer, Matthew (Jennifer) Kitis, Jennifer Kitis; great grandmother of Derek, Dominik, Anthony, Christina, Matheau, Aven, Daniel and Reese; sister of Dorothy Harford and the late Ferris Rafail Jr., Donna Guidos and Leo Rafail; aunt and great aunt of many.A Funeral Service will be held on Monday July 20 at 7 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM. Burial will be in East Mahoning Cemetery in Marion Center, PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.