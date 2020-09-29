1/1
Laura J. Hubaker
1984 - 2020
Laura J. Hubaker, age 36, died suddenly at home September 25, 2020; loving daughter of Jacqueline Smith and Mark Hubaker; dearest sister of Matthew Hubaker and the late Chelsea Hubaker; cherished aunt of Braylon Hayes; beloved niece of many; wife of Travis Boggess. Laura was born in Painesville on September 12, 1984. She was a resident of Painesville, previously of Ashtabula. Laura graduated from Madison High School in 2003, and attended WyoTech in Pennsylvania. She worked as a nurse’s aide. Laura was artistically gifted, and enjoyed the holidays, especially Thanksgiving. She also loved animals. Laura was very social, humorous, and sarcastic, and she liked to have fun. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested in Laura’s memory to Lake Humane Society. Private Services and Burial at All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
