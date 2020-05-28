Laura was the daughter of Norman D. and Amelia (Frost) Luke. She was born in Cleveland, OH, June 10, 1938. A victim of COVID-19, she died May 25, 2020 in Beachwood, OH.Her family moved to Eastlake when she was 4. The house she grew up in would become her residence again later in life. She married her next-door sweetheart, Jack A. Schmittel, in 1953. Jack was an Air Force staff sergeant and was stationed in IL. They lived in a small trailer and she worked as a waitress in a nearby diner. The couple returned to Eastlake upon his discharge. Laura then worked as a cashier for Kroger’s and Pick-n-Pay.Hobbies included the 49er’s Citizen Band Radio Club, where before the internet, she made friends with the world talking on the airways. She served as the club secretary and her “skip” name was Bluebird.She shared the interest of genealogy with her daughter. They travelled searching through numerous cemeteries and libraries to places where the family had lived. Laura was a great sleuth and detective regarding this matter and was able to trace her family back to the pilgrim, Edward Doty.Mrs. Schmittel was a wonderful artist who shared the love of painting ceramics. She owned her own kiln and made pieces that will be called heirlooms by her family.Laura enjoyed fishing and camping with Jack. They once shared a motorcycle ride to Nova Scotia, camping along the way. She even had her own motorcycle driver’s license.She cooked for Jack and his cronies while they hunted in PA. Summer months would allow family or friends who wanted to camp out on their PA acreage and share in the fellowship fun.She was an animated Nintendo player. The grandchildren would enjoy sleeping at her house and watching “Smackdown.” Jack passed away October 3, 1998. To ease her loneliness, the grandchildren taught her the fun of a computer with the internet.Laura had a big heart and would help others down on their luck by letting them live with her until they got back on their feet. If you were hungry and needed a meal, Laura knew how to make extras. She would slip you a few dollars when you weren’t looking. She knew what it was like to go without, having been there herself.She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Vernon) Pacholke; grandchildren, Stacy (Shawn) Fisher, Rachel, Kelsey, and Andrew Pacholke and Michael, Joseph, and Katie Schmittel; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ethan, and Anna Fisher; brothers, Norman H. (Jan) Luke and Scott (Bonnie) Luke.Her son, Allen Schmittel and sister, Anita Bergstrum are deceased.Funeral service 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Reverend David Hackney of Willo-Hill Baptist Church will officiate services.Family will receive friends 2-4 & 6-8 PM Monday, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp.www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 30, 2020.