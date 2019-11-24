|
|
Services for Laura Lynn Basil, 61, of Willoughby, will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Larry A. Pozza of ShadeTree Community Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Wednesday morning, prior to the service.A lifelong Willoughby resident, Laura Lynn was born April 23, 1958 and passed away November 22, 2019 in Willoughby.Laurie attended the College of Wooster and graduated from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor’s degree. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, loved her dogs, nature and nature walks. Her favorite activity was spending time with family and friends.She spent most of her career in accounting/finance with Lake Health Systems.Survivors are her brother, John and her nephew, Kevin, both of Pittsburgh, PA and her niece, Sara of Raleigh, NC as well as her grand-nephew, Erickson and grand-niece Lucy.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens following the service on Wednesday.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 25, 2019