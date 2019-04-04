Laura Lynn Terlop, age 59, of Thompson, OH passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on July 19, 1959, to Robert and Donalda (Johnston) French. She married Kenneth Terlop in Tampa, Florida on July 5, 1984. Laura lived a very healthy lifestyle and was a vegetarian who enjoyed organic food. She enjoyed Yoga, gardening, and reading. She loved being outdoors, no matter what the weather, with her animals. Yet, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow.Laura is survived by her husband, Ken, of 34 years; children, Rhiannon (Christopher) Benton, Emily (Robert) Ponti, and Allen Terlop; grandchildren, George, Preston, Oliver, Paige, and Owen; sister, Valarie French; and brother, Shawn French. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Graveside Service will be scheduled at a later date. Final resting place will be Maplegrove Cemetery in Thompson, OH. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, is assisting the family at this time.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary