Laura Mae Covill, age 81, passed away July 29, 2020. She was born September 16, 1938, in Painesville to Laura (Hill) and Joseph Lett. Laura enjoyed bowling and going to casinos and she enjoyed her daily dose of Wheel of Fortune. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and loved her family dearly. She leaves behind her children, Richard (Darla Lynn) Black, Rhonda Black, Laurie (Wayne) Marshall; grandchildren, Richard (Marcie) Black, Michael (Rebekah) Black, Matthew Black, Tracey (Kenny) Lesner, Jack Longworth, Austin, and Aiden Marshall; and seven great-grandchildren. Private family services will be observed. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
