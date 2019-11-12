|
Services for Laurene (Collins) Lillback, 93, formerly of Willoughby, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Dr. Hazel E. Partington will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Lillback passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 and is together again with her forever love, her late husband, Eino, after 60 years of marriage. She was a lifelong Willoughby resident before moving to St. Augustine, FL in 2015. She was an active and devoted member of Willoughby United Methodist Church, where she was employed as the financial secretary for many years. We are grateful for her long and active life, and knowing her generous spirit will live on in our hearts forever. She had the ability to put a smile in anyone’s heart and touched so many lives with her kindness, caring personality and thoughtfulness, along with setting a wonderful Christian example for all of us. Laurene was a loving wife, devoted mother and dedicated grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her son, David (Katie) Lillback; and daughter, Diane (Nick) Gibson; grandchildren, David (Kelley) Lillback, Jr., Jennifer (Joe) Macki, Lauren (Josh) Pollen and Allie Lillback. She also leaves many wonderful great-grandchildren; family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer and plant something beautiful, or consider a donation in her memory to the Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 Public Square, Willoughby, OH 44094.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019