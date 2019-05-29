|
|
Lauretta Ann Daniels (Lonchar), age 85, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019.She was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Ohio, where she married and created a wonderful life. She retired from General Electric and moved to North Carolina in 1999. She was preceded in death by husband, James W. Daniels; her parents, Michael and Mary; and her siblings, Marie, Madelyn, Helen, Margaret, Steve, Nicholas, Michael, Rudy, George, and Joseph; also her grandson, Alexander F. Miano. She is survived by her brother, Thomas V. Lonchar, whom she loved dearly. Lauretta had an unwavering faith in God. She was quiet and caring and loved to cook and bake. She will fondly be remembered for generously sharing so much with so many. She loved to write letters and send cards to all the people she loved. She also loved the Pillsbury Dough Boy had an amazing collection thanks to cousin Kathy and Richard for so many of her pieces. Her legacy is the love she shared and left behind in our hearts. She is also survived by her son, Lester S. Daniels (Patricia); and daughter, Linda M. Miano (Jay); grandchildren, Lorrie (William), Adam (Amanda), Andrew (Sarah), Anthony, and Abigail G. Robinson (Evan); and two great-grandchildren, Emmanuel and Dominik. Private memorial services will be held in Ohio in June.
Published in News-Herald on May 30, 2019