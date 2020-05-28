Laurie A. VanSchie, age 71, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Lake West Hospital. Laurie was born August 13, 1948 in Mayfield, OH.Laurie graduated from Brush High School in 1966 and spent most of her life as a resident in Mentor, OH. In 1991, she married her husband, Patrick J. VanSchie, however, they were together for almost 40 years. Laurie will be remembered as someone who was very outgoing and was always a classy dresser to match her personality. She enjoyed helping others and worked in the customer service industry in different positions over the years at Drug Mart as a Pharmacy Tech and at Kaufmann’s and Dillard’s Cosmetic Departments.Her passions included planting flowers and gardening at her home. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of and “adopting” the local wildlife in her backyard. Laurie had a special connection with animals. She often had deer come up to visit at her door, where she would have special treats waiting for them. Laurie also dearly loved her two cats, Maddy and Angel.Laurie is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Paulina O’Brien of Mayfield, OH. She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick J. VanSchie of Mentor; her daughter, Jennifer Veselko (Fisher); son-in-law, Matthew Veselko; and her granddaughter, Natalie Veselko, all of Leroy.The family has requested that a private burial service be performed for Laurie, in honor of her wishes.In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Laurie’s favorite local charity, Lake Humane Society in Mentor, Ohio. www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 30, 2020.