|
|
Laura “Nonnie” M. Sylvester (nee Santo), age 92, of Willowick, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9, 2019 at Metro Health Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.She was born March 22, 1926, in Brownsville, PA, to the late Stephen and Angelica Santo. Laura was a devoted homemaker.Laura was the loving wife of the late Dan “Pappy” C. Sylvester; dearest mother of Ralph S. Sylvester and Darlene (Robert) Skillman; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Jon Russo) Sylvester, Michael (Jackie) Sylvester, Lauren Sylvester, Rev. Daniel (Rachel) Skillman, Stephen (Samantha) Skillman, Thomas (Pamela Beech) Skillman; great-grandmother of Matthew, Ryan, Malachi, Mirabella, Olivia, R’iana, Tea’ghan, Madison, Leslie (Jason), and Sandra (Joe); sister of the late Edith Vilcheck, Yolanda Pallotto, and Nello Santo.The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home).Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. Entombment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019