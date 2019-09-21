Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne R. Long


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne R. Long Obituary
Services for LaVerne R. (Cunnington) Long, 96, formerly of Willoughby, will be at 11 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Larry A. Pozza of ShadeTree Community Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, prior to the service.Mrs. Long passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at Towne Center Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake.Born March 16, 1923 in Cleveland, she had lived in Willoughby for more than 60 years before moving to Avon Lake in 2013.She was a member of Willoughby United Methodist Church, where she served as Church Secretary for many years and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Willoughby Senior Center, enjoyed gardening, playing tennis and was passionate about her golden retrievers.Survivors are her son, Dr. James P. Long, III and daughter, Connie J. (Danny) Brubaker; grandchildren, Scott Brubaker and Nancy (Kevin) Martin; great-grandson, Ty Brubaker.She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James P. Long, Jr. on January 6, 2004. Her parents, Sidney and Jeanette Cunnington; brother, Arthur and sisters, Virginia and Jean are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now