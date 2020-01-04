|
|
Lawrence “Larry” Allan Retallick, 79, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio passed away January 1, 2020 after several years of declining health. Larry was born on June 13, 1940 to Carolyn (Swartzel) and Kenneth “KM” Retallick in Ashtabula, Ohio. He grew up primarily in Waynesville, Ohio, moving on later in life to earn a BS in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, and an MS in Physical Organic Chemistry from Brown University. He received a patent for his early work at Diamond Shamrock Corporation. Later he taught at both the college and high school level, ultimately running several schools for at-risk youth for the Urban League of Cleveland. Additionally, he served for many years as the Assistant Executive Director of the Cleveland Urban League, finishing his professional career with the United Way of Greater Cleveland.Larry was an avid sports fan with a particular affinity for college basketball and major league baseball. His organized spreadsheets would rival any bracketology. He was a gun hobbyist and aficionado who appreciated afternoons with good friends at the shooting range. He also enjoyed the precision involved in assembling replica model cars, often adding fine details to each miniature. This activity however, could not compete with his love for full-size fast, sporty coupes. At a more relaxed pace, he had a penchant for beautiful colored glass collectibles.Larry is survived by his daughter, Merralee (Cathy McAbee) of San Jose, CA; son, Lance (Denise Nowak) of Chicago, IL; sister, Carol Lynn (Reid) Jones; nieces, Becki and Amy; nephew, Chad and many grandnieces and grandnephews.He was preceded in death by his parents KM and Carolyn.Interment at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio will take place at a future date.Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made via charitynavigator.org to United Way of Greater Cleveland or Urban League of Greater Cleveland. Please cc [email protected]
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020