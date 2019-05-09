|
|
“On Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019, the beloved stalwart and rock of our family, Lawrence B. Chesbrough, surrounded by a large gathering of family, breathed his last earthly breath. While the deep chasm of loss remains, we are wholly filled with an amazing peace and serenity, a comfort of the Holy Spirit, we could never have imagined.” Larry, age 81, was a longtime resident of Mentor, was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Kirtland Township to Joseph and Frances (neé Martin) Chesbrough. Larry is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Carol (neé Kushen); daughters, Laurie (Mark) Van Meter and Cheryl (Hicham) Derai; son, Larry E. K. Chesbrough; grandchildren, Francesca Lunardi (fiancée, Ginna Roth), Katherine Chesbrough (fiancé Staton Tatterson), Emily Chesbrough, Sara (Spencer) Grenier, twins Scarlet and Jade Chesbrough, and Miriam Derai; great-grandson, Asher Chesbrough Grenier; sister-in-law, Virginia Kushen; brothers, Terry, Joseph B. III, and Mickey Chesbrough; stepsister, Susan Sears; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James, sister, Deborah; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Martha (nee Kushen) Gibson.Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow at Erieside Church, 221 E. 320th St., Willowick, where his grandfather, Joseph Chesbrough was a founding member. The family requests donations be made to the Cleveland Sight Center (https://www.clevelandsightcenter.org/content/donate-now) in loving memory of Lawrence B. Chesbrough.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 10, 2019