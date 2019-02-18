Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Cullum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence D. "Larry" Cullum


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence D. "Larry" Cullum Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" D. Cullum, age 81, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at the Hospice of Western Reserve in Cleveland.

He was born to William and Ella (nee: Fox) Cullum in Akron, Ohio on March 5, 1937. He was a 1955 graduate of Chardon High School. Larry was a member of the United States National Guard. He was an avid Chardon High School athletics fan and attended all home events of all sports. He enjoyed his morning breakfasts with the boys at The Chardon Maple Leaf Restaurant and McDonald's.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Fenshaw of Chardon; and he was the father of seven children who always remained in his heart.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William E. Cullum.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.