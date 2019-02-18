|
Lawrence "Larry" D. Cullum, age 81, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at the Hospice of Western Reserve in Cleveland.
He was born to William and Ella (nee: Fox) Cullum in Akron, Ohio on March 5, 1937. He was a 1955 graduate of Chardon High School. Larry was a member of the United States National Guard. He was an avid Chardon High School athletics fan and attended all home events of all sports. He enjoyed his morning breakfasts with the boys at The Chardon Maple Leaf Restaurant and McDonald's.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Fenshaw of Chardon; and he was the father of seven children who always remained in his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William E. Cullum.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2019