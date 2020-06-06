Lawrence E. Scott MD, age 66, of Timberlake, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Bronx, NY, on June 4, 1954.He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Lawrence proudly served in the Navy where he served as a General Surgeon at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, Oakland Navy Hospital in California and Rota, Spain. Most recently he served at Lake West Hospital. He produly graduated from Hampton University in 1975 and Meharry Medical College in 1979. A man of many talents who loved and served his family, community and country well dedicating 14 years to the Navy and over 35 years in the medical profession.Above all his greatest joy was his family. In his free time, Lawrence enjoyed to golf and sci fi movies.Lawrence is survived by his wife of 15 years, Michelle Scott (Langer); children: Lawrence Scott II., Elliot Scott, Arielle (Lucas Berger) Scott and Curtis Bryant; grandson. Lawrence “Tre” Scott III; siblings: William (Angela) Scott, Venessa Scott and David Guerrant. Lawrence also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles who reside in New York and Roanoke, VA.He was preceded in death by his father, William Scott and mother, Beatrice (Richard) Guerrant.Family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 11am till 1pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 1pm and Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Lawrence. Lawrence will be laid to rest at Williams Memorial Park in Roanoke Virginia.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.