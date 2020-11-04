Lawrence Joseph Repicky, 63 of Rocky River, OH. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 2, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Aloysius, his mother Rita, and his sister Rita Repicky Khalil. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Richard) Bohner and Ellen (Tracy) Watson and brothers Tom (Theresa) and Jim (Chris).; loving uncle of eight and great uncle of ten. Larry was born July 10, 1957 in East Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School, St. Joseph High School and John Carroll University. After he graduated from John Carroll he joined State Auto insurance company as a claims adjustor. He later worked at UPS and also for Columbia Gas Company at the time of his death. He was an avid golfer, had a voracious appetite for reading. He had an eclectic sense of humor and possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of the Catholic religion. Larry was an active parishioner at St. Peregrine Catholic Church. He was easy going and kind to his close friends and family and will always be dear to us as "Uncle Larry". Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd. in Kirtland where family will receive friends Saturday morning from10:30 AM–11:00 AM. Interment at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to St. Peregrine Catholic Church.