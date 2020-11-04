1/1
Lawrence Joseph Repicky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Joseph Repicky, 63 of Rocky River, OH. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 2, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Aloysius, his mother Rita, and his sister Rita Repicky Khalil. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Richard) Bohner and Ellen (Tracy) Watson and brothers Tom (Theresa) and Jim (Chris).; loving uncle of eight and great uncle of ten. Larry was born July 10, 1957 in East Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School, St. Joseph High School and John Carroll University. After he graduated from John Carroll he joined State Auto insurance company as a claims adjustor. He later worked at UPS and also for Columbia Gas Company at the time of his death. He was an avid golfer, had a voracious appetite for reading. He had an eclectic sense of humor and possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of the Catholic religion. Larry was an active parishioner at St. Peregrine Catholic Church. He was easy going and kind to his close friends and family and will always be dear to us as "Uncle Larry". Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd. in Kirtland where family will receive friends Saturday morning from10:30 AM–11:00 AM. Interment at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to St. Peregrine Catholic Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Divine Word Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Word Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved