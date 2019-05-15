Lawrence "Larry" M. Brazie, age 69, retired Sergeant Mayfield Hts. police department; cherished son of the late Harold and Dolores (nee Caulfield) Brazie; dearest brother of Anthony (wife Rita), Cynthia Troia (husband John), Mary Brazie and Harold (wife Cheryl); loving uncle of Christopher (wife Dawn), Juliette Marijolovic (husband Marinko), twins Justin (wife Stacey) and Steve (wife Rebecca), John Troia (fiancé Hope), Jennifer Troia, Erin Kozell (husband Michael), Rebecca Helt (husband James) and Kevin (wife Stephanie); great-uncle, cousin and friend of many; dear stepfather of Cori Sieger and Dana McKinney; loving friend of the late Jan Catalano. U.S. Army Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran.

Lawrence was born on October 8, 1949 in Cleveland and passed away on May 11, 2019. He was a resident of Chesterland for 25 years, previously Cleveland.

Lawrence belonged to many groups including the Blue Knights, Geauga City VFW, F.O.P., and was a proud U.S. Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran.

He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1967 and proudly worked as a Sargent for Mayfield Heights Police Department. Lawrence worked for the police department from 1976 until he retired in 2011.

In his free time, he greatly enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing, and spending time with his nieces and nephews, especially his great nieces Ava and Chloe. Lawrence truly loved learning about and studying history. He was kind, giving, selfless, witty, friendly, and social. Lawrence was devoted to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all.

Contributions may be made in memory of Larry to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH, 44192.

Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following with Military Honors at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.

Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Larry at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday 2 to 6 p.m.

Published in The News-Herald on May 17, 2019