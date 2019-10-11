Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence Martucci


1944 - 2019
Lawrence Martucci Obituary
Lawrence Martucci, 75, a longtime Mentor resident, died October 6, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center. He was born September 2, 1944 in Cleveland. Survivors are his wife, Diane; sons, Larry (Heather), Tony (Carol), Domenic (Stacy) and Dean (Carrie) Martucci; grandchildren, Jessica (James) Fordyce; Tony (Cali Bronson) Martucci Jr., Domenic Martucci Jr., Zackery Karaba, Emma Martucci, Eva Martucci, Mallory Martucci, and Nicky Martucci; great-granddaughter, Mia; mother, Jane Martucci; sister, Virginia (Louis) Colonna; and his brother, Dale (Pam) Martucci. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence E. Martucci. The family will receive friends to celebrate Lawrence’s life from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in care of the family. To view a complete obituary and to offer condolences please visit www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
