Lawrence “Larry” N. Tucci, age 44, passed away March 31, 2020, in Cleveland. Larry was born July 31, 1975. Larry grew up in Eastlake, Ohio. He was a 1993 graduate of Eastlake North High School where he excelled in soccer, football, and basketball. Larry lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel the country and the world. During his travels, he soaked up the culture by visiting local pubs, enjoying local food and drinks, and getting to know locals. He often shared stories of his adventures with family and friends. Larry also loved the city of Cleveland. He enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the Feast of the Assumption and visiting Put-in-Bay each summer with family. Larry loved watching sports of all kinds and was a proud fan of all Cleveland sports teams. There wasn’t a Tribe or Browns home opener that he missed. Larry especially enjoyed supporting young athletes he knew and loved by attending their basketball games and wrestling matches. Larry was a loyal friend who treasured his friendships. The people he met throughout his life meant the world to him. From high school buddies to softball teammates, Larry considered them family. Larry will be remembered for his loud laugh, infectious smile, and his teasing sense of humor. Most of all, he will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends. Larry is the loving son of Eileen (nee Flanagan) and the late Lawrence J. Tucci; dearest brother of Katie (Robin Johnson) Tucci; grandson of the late Nick and Josephine Tucci and the late Jim and Kay Flanagan; nephew of Kathleen DeBernardi, Maureen (Tony) Pucell, Jack (Roberta) Flanagan, Jim Flanagan and Tom (Karen-deceased) Kornowski; cousin, friend, co-worker, and teammate of many. Larry will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A private burial will be held at Mentor Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral & Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020