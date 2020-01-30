|
Lawrence "Larry" Nelson, 86, of Wickliffe, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lake West Hospital surrounded by his family. Born January 7, 1934 in Brooklyn NY, he served four years (1952 to 1956) in the United States Navy. Larry worked as a salesman for State Chemical for 30 years, as well as for several car dealerships in Lake County for 30+ years. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, playing the lottery and scratchers, senior softball and spending time with his family. To know him was to love him. Larry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicky (nee Shonk) of Wickliffe; children, Michelle Nelson of FL, Steven Nelson of FL, Christine (James) Walker of Newbury, Janene (Randall) Wheaton of Euclid, Kevin (Rachel LaMarca) and Alexis (Michael Caplinger) Nelson, both of Willoughby; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Rhoda (Herbert, deceased) Mittleman, of FL; brother, Michael (Maureen) of NY; cousins, Rosalind (George, deceased) Sullivan and Paul (Jane) Nelson; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Nelson and Mary (Hockberg) Nelson; and cousin, Susan (Michael) Stein. Join his family for a celebration of life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 3863, 33641 Vine St., Eastlake. (Behind Save-A-Lot). www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020