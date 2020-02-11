|
Lawrence P. "Larry" Caskey, age 60, beloved husband for 32 years of the late Donna (nee Brendy); cherished son of the late Larry J. and Doris; dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Lawrence to Lake County Amateur Radio Association c/o Edward Kopcak, P.O. Box 868, Painesville, OH 44077. Lawrence P. Caskey was born in Cleveland, OH on May 10, 1959 and passed away February 7, 2020. He was a resident of Chardon for 31 years and prior to that, Mentor. Larry grew up in Mayfield Heights and graduated from Mayfield High School. When Larry was younger, he took RTA to get to work downtown, where he met his future wife, Donna at a coffee shop. He was affiliated with many organizations such as Tri County Traffic Training Net, Vice President of Lake County Amateur Radio Association, Geauga County Amateur Radio Association, Ohio Single Sideband Net, and a member the American Radio Relay League. Larry worked at RTA as a Safety Director and was a licensed electrician. He enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle and traveling to Vegas with his late wife, Donna, and playing golf. Larry will be remembered as a social, giving and friendly man. He was very generous, witty and kind. Larry will be dearly missed. Celebration of Life Service Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Friends will be received to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Lawrence at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
