St Mary Church-Painesville
242 N State St
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
242 North State Street
Painesville, OH
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
Lawrence Slocombe


1943 - 2019
Lawrence Slocombe, age 76, born June 21, 1943, passed away July 6, 2019. Larry was predeceased by parents, Edward and Ruth (Ellis); sister, Barbara; and brother-in-law, Raymond Michalski. He is survived by sisters, Diana Gombos (husband Robert), Marian Harris (husband Bryan); and brother, Michael (wife Carolyn). He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. Larry served in the U.S. Air Force followed by service in the U.S. Navy. His interest in U.S. history lead him to travel the country and visit various historical sites. Larry was a quiet and caring man, always ready to lend a helping hand, speak a kind word, or listen with his heart. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, OH 44077. Interment will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH 44220.
