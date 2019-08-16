|
Lawrence Slocombe, age 76, born June 21, 1943, passed away July 6, 2019. Larry was predeceased by parents, Edward and Ruth (Ellis); sister, Barbara; and brother-in-law, Raymond Michalski. He is survived by sisters, Diana Gombos (husband Robert), Marian Harris (husband Bryan); and brother, Michael (wife Carolyn). He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. Larry served in the U.S. Air Force followed by service in the U.S. Navy. His interest in U.S. history lead him to travel the country and visit various historical sites. Larry was a quiet and caring man, always ready to lend a helping hand, speak a kind word, or listen with his heart. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, OH 44077. Interment will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH 44220.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019