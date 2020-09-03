Funeral service for Lawrence W. “Larry” Hemphill, Jr., age 72, of Willoughby, will be 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private. Larry was born on September 9, 1947, in Kansas City, MS, to the late Lawrence W. and Adeline (nee Vacha) Hemphill and passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. Larry and his partner, Lenny, were owners of OK Car Wash in Willowick for 50 years. Larry loved the farm life, cutting grass, being kind to animals, history, reading, computers and science, but his true passion was not only his family; but the family he created through a lifetime of bonds at the Car Wash. Larry is the beloved husband of 46 years to Jean (nee Marcysiak) Hemphill; and loving father of Janet (Ty) Whiting. Donations may be made in Larry’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935.