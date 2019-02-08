Home

Lea Jacobson


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lea Jacobson Obituary
Lea Jacobson, age 55, of Chagrin Falls, passed away February 6, 2019 at the Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.She was born September 13, 1963 in Cleveland.Ms. Jacobson had worked as an insurance business manager for the Chelsea Insurance Group.She enjoyed cooking, baking, yoga, and she was a graduate of Collinwood High School.Survivors include her brother, Mark (Carole) Jacobson; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Catherine), Steven, Marci (Bill), Kayla (Gio) and Julie; 11 great nieces and nephews; and other loving family.She was preceded in death by her parents, John Jacobson and Martha Jacobson.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
