Leah Jean Davis, age 93, of Mentor, went to be with her Lord Jesus Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at the David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, OH.
She was born November 15, 1925 in Portsmouth, OH.
Mrs. Davis was a proud employee of GE at the Nela Park Plant for 37 years.
She attended Grace Church of Mentor and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Beloved mother of Mark Davis, Rebecca (Don) Drady, and Amy (Dan) Rush; cherished grandmother of Brittney, David (Angela), Gabrielle, Jessica, Leah, and Jacob; great-grandmother of six; loving sister to Clyde Woodruff, Sally Cornelius, and William (Becky) Woodruff; she will be missed every day.
Preceding her in death is her husband, David Davis; and sisters, Nora Miller and Elizabeth Berlint.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.
Published in The News-Herald on May 9, 2019