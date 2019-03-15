|
Ledia Galati (nee Fossa), age 88; beloved wife for 64 years of the late Leonard; she leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Deborah Udovic (Frank), Denise Reilly (Tim), Anthony (Betty) and Donna Gill (Dick); her devoted grandchildren, Jennifer Herbert (Scott), Kristina and Steven Udovic, Sean Reilly (Colleen), Dr. Meghan Reilly, Regina Colombi (Carl), Nikki Detzel (Dr. Stephen), Alex and Lauren Gill; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Logan, Lily, Nolan, Brendan, Claire, Caiden, Kieran, Leo, Vinny, Angelina, Carlo, Rosie, and Eddie; dearest sister of the following, all deceased: Lindo Fossa (Shirley), Barbara Charo (Joseph).Contributions may be made in Ledia’s memory to c/o Claire’s Crusade, P.O. Box 31118, Independence, OH 44131 (clairescrusade.org), in honor of Ledia’s great-granddaughter, Claire Reilly.All services private. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory.Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills.Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 16, 2019