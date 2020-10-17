1/1
Lee A. Seabeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee A. Seabeck age 81 of Mentor, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born November 10, 1938 in Cleveland, OH.Mr. Seabeck graduated from Ohio University in Athens, OH and started his career as an Electrical Engineer at Bailey Meter Company in Wickliffe, OH. He retired as VP of Engineering from Torq Corporation in Bedford, OH. He also spent time working for Elwell Parker Corporation in Cleveland, OH.Lee enjoyed spending his time with his family, skiing, fishing and driving his sports car. Lee was very passionate about fishing. On weekends in the summer you could almost always find him at Sunnybrook Trout Club fly fishing on the streams for trout. He also enjoyed volunteering his time at the Crawford Auto Museum preparing cars to be displayed in the museum and doing woodworking projects at home.Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Janice L. “Jan” (Fortner) Seabeck, sons: Christopher L. “Chris” (Stephanie) Seabeck and Douglas A. “Doug” (Katie) Seabeck, grandchildren: Ryan, Evan and Zoe Seabeck.Preceding Lee in death are his parents: Howard and Ruth Seabeck, sister: Martha Pular and brother: Howard Seabeck.A private family inurnment will be at Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. The family requests contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org or Crawford Auto Aviation Museum, C/O the family, 8466 Mentor Ave. Mentor, OH. 44060.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved