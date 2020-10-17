Lee A. Seabeck age 81 of Mentor, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born November 10, 1938 in Cleveland, OH.Mr. Seabeck graduated from Ohio University in Athens, OH and started his career as an Electrical Engineer at Bailey Meter Company in Wickliffe, OH. He retired as VP of Engineering from Torq Corporation in Bedford, OH. He also spent time working for Elwell Parker Corporation in Cleveland, OH.Lee enjoyed spending his time with his family, skiing, fishing and driving his sports car. Lee was very passionate about fishing. On weekends in the summer you could almost always find him at Sunnybrook Trout Club fly fishing on the streams for trout. He also enjoyed volunteering his time at the Crawford Auto Museum preparing cars to be displayed in the museum and doing woodworking projects at home.Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Janice L. “Jan” (Fortner) Seabeck, sons: Christopher L. “Chris” (Stephanie) Seabeck and Douglas A. “Doug” (Katie) Seabeck, grandchildren: Ryan, Evan and Zoe Seabeck.Preceding Lee in death are his parents: Howard and Ruth Seabeck, sister: Martha Pular and brother: Howard Seabeck.A private family inurnment will be at Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. The family requests contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org
or Crawford Auto Aviation Museum, C/O the family, 8466 Mentor Ave. Mentor, OH. 44060.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.