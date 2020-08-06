Lee Allen Johnson, age 67, passed away April 20, 2020, at his home. Lee was born Jan. 15, 1953, in Cleveland. Lee was the dear father of Julie (Michael) Janowitz; grandfather of Michael Edward Janowitz and Victoria Elise Janowitz; son of the late Robie and Margaret Johnson; brother of Robert Johnson, Shirley Berends, Keith Johnson, Deborah Chubb, and the late Mary Lou Goebelt and Kenneth Johnson; uncle and great uncle of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Thursday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.