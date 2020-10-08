1/1
Lee E. Mullins Sr., 81, of Southington, OH (formerly of Middlefield) passed away peacefully at UH-Cleveland Medical Center, Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020. He was born in Wilco, WV on May 26th, 1939 to the late Mastin and Myrtle Mae (Rose) Mullins. Lee later married Linda Martin on March 29, 1970. He retired as a Conductor from Conrail Railroads after 28 years. Lee enjoyed being outdoors working around the yard. He could often be seen riding his Kubota tractor while cutting the grass and gardening. Lee also loved animals, especially his cats and dogs. He liked watching wildlife and feeding the birds.Lee will be dearly missed by: his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; children: Kenny Mullins, David (Debbie) Mullins, Brian (Danielle) Mullins, Celesta (fiancé, Skip Waugh) Mullins; grandchildren: Jason, Roger, David, Kristy, Britney, Kimberly, and Ashley Mullins, and Ayden Maze; many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karen Mullins; brother, James “Whitt” (Norma) Mullins; sister, Nancy Rivera; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by: his parents; son, Lee Mullins Jr.; and seven siblings.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062 with Pastor William McCartney officiating.Friends and family will be received on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Lee’s final resting place will be in Middlefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in Lee’s memory to the UH-Geauga Medical Center Seidman Cancer Center, c/o UH- Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554 or by visiting www.uhgiving.org/ways-to-give. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at www.bestfunerals.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
