Lee F. Bock age 65 of Euclid, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born Oct. 31, 1954 in Cleveland. Lee was a beloved family man, avid hunter and fisherman and a youth baseball coach. He was the Director of Public Service for the City of Willoughby and former Director of Public Service for the City of Euclid. Lee was the loving husband of Marianna (nee Marino); dear father of Lee Michael (Stephanie), Christopher (Danielle) and Timothy (fiancé Jessica); grandfather of Arianna, Emma, Maximus and Aiden; son of the late Gordon and Maureen Bock; brother of Charles (Barbara) and the late Therese. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 am at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Tuesday 4-8 PM.