Lee Roy Campbell, 69, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born January 1, 1951 in Painesville, he was a lifelong Lake County resident. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying hunting and fishing. Mr. Campbell was employed at Great Lakes Outdoor Supply as an archery technician at their locations. Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Mary (Egleston) Campbell; daughters, Julia (Keith) Stewart and Ann (Tom) McIngvale; grandchildren, Taylar, Kyle, Maryelen, Ashley and Olivia; step-grandchildren, Chelsea, Thomas and Makayla; and sisters, Mary (Larry) Willis and Josa (Mike) Greene. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary (Erb) Campbell; and his sister, Betty Jane Egleston.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020