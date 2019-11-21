Home

Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
Lenora J. "Bo" Bryson


1928 - 2019
Lenora J. "Bo" Bryson Obituary
Lenora “Bo” J. Bryson, 91, of Middlefield, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Briar Hill Health Care.She was born on October 31, 1928 in West Virginia, daughter of Alva and Frances (Nowlin) Collins. She was married to Merle Bryson 54 years before he passed away May 8, 2016. They are “together again”. Lenora was a waitress for Bud’s Tavern, Cardinal Restaurant, and for Paulo’s in Middlefield. She volunteered for the Middlefield Fire Dept. Women’s Auxiliary.She loved to bake and cook, going on trips and shopping with her sisters and family. She especially loved being with her family and grandchildren.She will be sadly missed by her close and loving family: her daughter, Penny Amato of Bristolville; two sons, Michael Bryson of Jefferson and Merle Jr (Marcia) Bryson of Middlefield; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alice Newcomer, Pat Collins, Jean Seiler, Mary Thompson; and her brother, William Collins.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle; her son, Chester “Rick” Sulek; her granddaughter, Shea; and four brothers, Elmer, John, Raymond, and Gary Collins.Calling hours and Celebration of Life will be held at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM with the Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 PM. A private family graveside will be held at a later date in Middlefield Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.slyffh.com
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
