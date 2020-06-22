Lenore J. Neruda, age 93, of Painesville, died on June 21, 2020 at LakeMed Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on August 26, 1926 in Lansing, Illinois to the late Herman and Stella Schmidt. Lenore had been an active member of Painesville Church of the Nazarene, she enjoyed reading, and her faithful and loving pet, Sparkle. Lenore is survived by her brothers, Raymond and Ronald Schmidt.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank S. Neruda; and brother, Ralph Schmidt.Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 form 6:30PM until the funeral service at 8:00PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will be in Oak Glen Cemetery, Lansing Illinois.Memorial contributions are suggested to Painesville Church of the Nazarene, 6235 Chestnut St., Painesville, Ohio 44077.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.