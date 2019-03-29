|
Leo C. Markel, age 61, passed away suddenly at his home in Crest Hill, Illinois, Friday, March 22, 2019. Leo was preceded in death by his father, Leo Markel; and a sister, Corrine (Randy) Myer. He is survived by his beloved mother, Catherine Markel; step-father, Charles Markel; step-sister, Charlotte Modugno; brother-in-law, Randy Myer; and many friends. He graduated from Cleveland State University, Roosevelt University, and Rosary University, with a Masters in Accounting and Marketing. Leo was a longtime member of the Channahon United Methodist Church. Leo was a devoted son and a very caring person. He will be missed by all who knew him. Per Leo’s wishes Cremation Rites were accorded. He will be laid to rest next to his father. The Maple Funeral Home in Channahon, IL, has been entrusted with the care of the final arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 30, 2019