Leo F. “Lee” Shaffer, Jr., 77 of Bloomington, passed away at 8:35 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan in Pontiac.Lee was born July 26, 1942 in St. Mary’s, PA, the son of Leo Francis and Rose M. Brosky Shaffer. He married Nancy Harrison on January 21, 1967 in Painesville, Ohio. She survives.Lee attended DeVry University, was a tool and die maker for nearly 50 years and also sold real estate for a short time. He loved music, his cat, but most of all his family. He will be dearly missed.Also surviving are a son, Randy (Dana) Shaffer of Stow, Ohio, a son-in-law, Stephen Rudin and a grandson, Zachary Rudin, both of Bloomington; two sisters, Sharon Melaragno of Mentor, OH and Karen Ann Buttari of Painesville Township, OH.He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Rudin and a brother, Michael Shaffer.His memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Welbrook at Bloomington with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
