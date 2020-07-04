1/1
Leo R. Belavich
Leo R. Belavich, age 80, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in his home. Prior to his retirement in 2004 he had worked as a Machinist for Sawyer Research in Willoughby, Ohio. Leo was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 4, 1939, the son of Leo and Helen (Maciejewski) Belavich. On October 17, 1964, he married Carol Casper, and she survives. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having been stationed in Germany in the early 1960’s.Surviving besides his wife, Carol, is daughter, Christine (Michael) Haley of Archbold; son, Steven Belavich of Archbold; two grandchildren, Sam and Emma Haley; brother, Joseph; and two sisters, Linda and Karen.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Wauseon Community Church, with Pastor Brian Grimm, officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in News-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wauseon Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grisier Funeral Home - Archbold
303 Stryker St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
