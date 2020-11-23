Leon D. Smith, 82, born June 6, 1938 in Titusville, PA, graduated from Titusville High School in 1956, formerly from Chardon, OH, passed away peacefully at home November 22, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. Married 62 years to Katherine Masiker, he leaves behind children Robin Stobbs, Lorraine Dolsen, Glenn Smith, and Cheryl Kelly, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his brother, Clark Smith. He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Eastman Smith, father Leon D. Smith, Sr., sisters Dawn Lethco, Sharon, and brothers George and Gary. He worked 40 years at Bailey Controls as a mechanical engineer and donated 20 gallons of blood to the Red Cross during those years. After retiring, he and his wife traveled the United States in a motorhome and they visited all 50 states. In recent years he volunteered at Fairborn Senior Center by leading exercise classes and driving clients to appointments as needed. He also became proficient at designing and making lockerhook projects and earned a best of show ribbon at the Ohio State Fair and numerous first place ribbons at the Greene County Fair. He encouraged a love of learning and travel with his children and grandchildren by camping and visiting many national and state parks throughout the years. A private celebration of life will occur at a later time when it is safe to do so.



