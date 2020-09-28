Leon Radej, age 81, beloved husband of Breda (nee Cesarek); loving father of Tanja Leskovec (husband Bill), Anthony, and late infant son Leon; devoted grandfather of Christina Leskovec and Mark Leskovec; cherished son of the late Joze and Agata; dearest brother of Antonia Kodrich (husband Alojz, deceased), Mila Bustinski (husband Alexander, deceased), and the late Branko Radey (wife Angela), Danica Marjon, and Albin Radej (wife Hilda); dear, uncle and great-uncle of many. U.S. Army Veteran. Leon was born in Remsnik, Slovenia on August 31, 1939, and passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a resident of Kirtland for the past 48 years, and prior to that he lived in Cleveland. Leon was an auto mechanic by trade, and was the owner/operator of Leon’s Service in Chesterland and now in Kirtland. Among his hobbies of skiing, golfing, and gardening, Leon also held his private pilot’s license. Work and family brought him the most enjoyment in life, as did classical music, and polkas of the Slovenian and German variety. The holidays were a special time for Leon. He had a big heart and enjoyed helping others, and was known for being generous, always giving, and sometimes stubborn. He will be missed by so many. Contributions may be made in memory of Leon to Divine Word, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, Ohio 44094. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 2, 2020 at Divine Word Catholic Church, at 11 a.m. Entombment following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Leon at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
