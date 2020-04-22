|
Leona E. Byrd, 88, of Mentor, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at home. She was born October 11, 1931 in Charleston, WV., to the late Oscar and Annis Moore.Survivors include her children, Gordon Lee Byrd, Cynthia (Terry) Streets, Joann (Leslie) Lawson, Jeanne (Ricky) Ball, David (Paula) Byrd, Tabitha Rees and Caleb (Debi) Byrd; 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and sisters, Myrna Davis, Naomi (Chester) Miller.She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Byrd; and son, Richard Byrd.Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private family service was held with a burial taking place in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020